SC protects from arrest former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected from any coercive steps, for now, the former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission’s civil services test under the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

Granting interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till February 14 – the next date of hearing -, a bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to Delhi government and others on the plea by the former trainee IAS officer who has challenged the Delhi High court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea.

Advertisement

Posting Puja Khedkar plea for hearing on February 14, the bench in its order said, “Till next date of hearing, no coercive steps to be taken against petitioner (Khedkar).”

Advertisement

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing the benefits of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in the Union Public Service Commission civil services exam.

During the hearing of the matter, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, told the bench that she has not been called for questioning by the police.

The bench then said nothing has happened to her so far. “No one has touched (her),” it said.

Dismissing anticipatory bail plea of Pooja Khedkar, the Delhi High Court in a strong observation said, it is a “classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole.”

Highlighting that the father and mother of Pooja Khedkar held high-ranking positions, and suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals, the High Court had stated that interrogation was necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

Khedkar is being investigated by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.