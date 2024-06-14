Centre committed to protect interests of NEET examinees: Pradhan

Amid the raging row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asserted that the Centre is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees and assured that no student’s career would be in jeopardy.

He said the counselling process of NEET would be underway soon.

The Union education minister’s remarks came in the wake of students demanding an investigation into the ongoing NEET examination row.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, “Central govt. is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees. I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy.

“Facts related to NEET examination are in cognisance of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Central govt. will take all necessary actions for the well-being of students as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Counselling process of NEET will be underway soon and it is of utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion,” he assured.

Pradhan met a few students who appeared for the NEET exam along with their parents at their request to meet him. The minister addressed their concerns and assured them that no injustice would be done to them.

The Union education minister said, “Students who wanted to meet us today, I called them, their parents also came, I met them. I heard their side and I made them feel better. The government is committed, and all students should have this assurance that a transparent process will be followed.”

He said 24 lakh students were the applicants, and 23 lakh 30 thousand students have taken the exam, this is natural, whatever doubts come to their minds, some issues came to mind that some irregularities in the centre were noticed, due to lack of time for grace marks, some objections were raised in the formula used for giving grace marks, that was also rectified.

“The Supreme Court permitted them to take the exam again yesterday, they have been informed. Those who want to take the exam can take the exam there as well,” Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, the apex court issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre on a batch of petitions raising concerns about paper leaks and seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged instances of paper leaks in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam on May 5 this year.

Amid the NEET-UG paper leak and results controversy row, members of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) held a protest in front of Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday. They were spotted raising slogans while holding banners against paper leaks.

Several protestors were later detained by the Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, several students were spotted protesting against the same cause at Jantar Mantar in the capital city of Delhi.