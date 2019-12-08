The Centre government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed its commitment to bring significant changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal procedure Code (CrPC). The remarks came at the three-day 54th annual conference of all Directors-General of Police (DGP) and Inspectors-General of Police (IGP) in Pune, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

While speaking at the event, Shah said, “The government also plans to set up an All India Police University and an All India Forensic Science University, with colleges affiliated in various states.”

He also emphasised the government’s resolve to initiate significant changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more relevant.

Shah also termed the annual conference as a ‘Vaicharik Kumbh’ where top officials from the country converged a common platform. They can also formulate policy decisions concerning national security.

Officials said that the conference discussed the complete range of issues including policing and security issues, border protection, linkage of narcotics and terror, up gradation of forensic capabilities, threats form radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence based policing.

In the conference which is being held at Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) campus in Pune, specific cases were highlighted and roadmaps for the implementation of key recommendations were also framed.

The officials said that the conference has been held in different parts of India as part of the PM’s vision for bringing policing closer to people since 2014.