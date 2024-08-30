Centre assures MP of releasing pending project funds soon

The Union government has assured the Madhya Pradesh government that it will soon release the remaining Rs 1,150 crore for land acquisition and relocation related to the Daudhan Dam and Link Canal, state government officials said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil at his office in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues, including river interlinking projects, with a particular focus on the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

According to state government officials, Chief Minister Dr Yadav requested the Union Minister that the Ken-Betwa Link Project should also include the Patne and Byarma Irrigation Projects, covering approximately 250,000 hectares in Madhya Pradesh, instead of the currently planned 90,100 hectares under the Damoh-Panna Lift Irrigation Scheme. The state government is sending a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard, and the Union Minister assured a favorable response.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav informed Union Minister Patil that Madhya Pradesh is playing a crucial role in the Nadi-Jodo campaign. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are collaboratively working on the Ken-Betwa Link Project, a groundbreaking initiative globally.

This project will provide irrigation and drinking water to 10 districts in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. Dr Yadav emphasised that the Ken-Betwa project, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, aims to bring comprehensive development to this region.

At the request of Chief Minister Dr Yadav, the Union Jal Shakti Minister assured that the Centre will soon release the remaining amount of Rs 1,150 crore for land acquisition and relocation of Daudhan Dam and Link Canal.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Yadav also had a detailed discussion regarding the Rs 70,000 crore Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal project, which has been approved by the Government of India and involves collaboration with Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is the first state which, apart from connecting rivers with neighbouring states, is also considering connecting inter-state rivers. He informed the Union Minister that a preliminary proposal is being made to link the Kanh and Gambhir rivers, to which the Union Minister has given in-principle approval.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Yadav informed that 17 out of 21 schemes have been completed in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also presented proposals related to the construction of riverbanks and river cleaning to Union Minister Patil for the Simhastha to be held in Ujjain in 2028.