Centre approves Rs 200 Crore to develop Rang Ghar, Assam State Zoo to global standards

In a major boost to Assam’s tourism sector, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 200 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme to develop two iconic sites — Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati — to international standards.

The historic Rang Ghar, an 18th-century amphitheatre built by the Ahom dynasty, will receive Rs 94.76 crore for its beautification and infrastructure upgrades. Meanwhile, Rs 97.12 crore has been allocated to enhance the Assam State Zoo, which houses a rich collection of flora and fauna, aiming to improve visitor experiences and conservation initiatives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting, “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving close to Rs 200 cr to develop Assam’s two iconic tourist sites.”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the transformative potential of tourism, stating, “Tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many. Our Government will keep focusing on enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of #IncredibleIndia.”

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that a total of 40 projects across 23 states, amounting to Rs 3,295.76 crore, have been approved under the SASCI scheme to elevate iconic tourist destinations across the country. The initiative aims to promote sustainable practices, foster local economies, and generate employment by boosting the tourism sector.

Rang Ghar, often referred to as Asia’s oldest amphitheatre, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site candidate and a testament to Assam’s Ahom-era architectural brilliance. The structure served as a royal sports pavilion, witnessing cultural and sporting events during its time.

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, established in 1957, spans over 432 acres and is a significant green space in Guwahati. It is home to several endangered species and plays a vital role in conservation and environmental education in the region.

These developments align with the state’s broader efforts to promote heritage tourism and sustainable ecological tourism, which are vital to preserving Assam’s cultural and natural wealth.