Central govt pensioners get new office in Jammu

The Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association, Jammu, (CGPWA) on Monday got its new office at the Residency Road Estates Complex, behind Chief Secretary’s official Residence, here.

At a simple but impressive function, the former Director General of Police, Kuldeep Khoda, President, CGPWA and former ADGP SS Wazir, Patron, formally inaugurated it. Among those present included the former DGP, Dr. Ashok Bhan and former senior IAS officer and General Secretary of the Association, KB Jandial.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Khoda described the occasion as momentous as the Association’s long struggle for a government accommodation had a happy ending. On behalf of the pensioners, he conveyed profound gratitude to the Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo for making it a reality and recalled meeting with him where this issue along with other matters relating to central government pensioners were discussed and suitable directions were issued.

He supported the idea of taking up some societal quick implementable programmes along with the already taken up national ones under the aegis of Pension Department.

Advertisement

Wazir complimented the CGPWA’s team, especially Khoda and Jandial for addressing problems of the pensioners and making things possible for their welfare.

Dr Bhan congratulated the management of CGPWA for remarkable work done by it and established its office at a prestigious place befitting to the Association and its members. He said that one of the objectives of the Association is to promote bonding between the former service colleagues and work together, not only to address pensioners’ issues, but to create a happy and entertaining environment.

Jandial said that opening of the office accommodation augured well for the aspirations of the New Year. He thanked officers of Estates Department for their help and support in establishing this office.

He apprised the members about the progress of various pending matters including shifting of Wellness Centre-1 to new location, transfer of already allotted land at Thanger to CGHS and issues with J&K Bank.

Appreciating the support of the Chief Secretary to the issues of CGPWA for redressal, he said the Chief Secretary is likely to hold a meeting with our President to take review of implementation of his earlier directions.

A large number of CGPWA members attended the function.