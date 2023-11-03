“Central govt failed to fulfil promises”: JDU Chief Rajiv Ranjan

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to teachers, Janata Dal-United (JDU) National President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh criticized the BJP-led central government, asserting that it has failed to fulfill any of its promises.

Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday distributed the appointment letters to the newly recruited teachers selected in the first phase of teacher recruitment examinations in 2023.

“The central government has failed to fulfill any of its commitments or promises. In contrast, the state government is living up to its commitments. It is actively working towards poverty eradication and providing employment opportunities for the youth.”

“While the Bihar government is providing jobs on one hand, the youth are being deceived on the other, as the promise of creating 2 crore jobs made by the BJP remains unfulfilled,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar took a dig at the BJP-led central government on Thursday, saying that the government in the centre is trying to alter the history of the country and the legacy of the country.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna.

Advertisement

“The government in the centre is trying to alter the history of the country and the legacy of the country. We should save the country from such forces. So we have formed a coalition of all opposition parties, urging them all to unite against those trying to tarnish the country’s history,” he said.

The JDU leader also alleged that ‘some anti-social elements” are trying to create a stir between Hindus and Muslims in the country when there are no issues between the communities.

“BJP tries to create a stir between Hindus and Muslims but there are no issues between Hindus and Muslims. These people try to do something or the other. Since 2007, they have done a lot. There are some anti-social elements and those at the centre want to unite them so that they can create tension,” CM Nitish Kumar added.

Five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram- will go to polls on different days from November 7-30, while the counting of the votes in these five states is scheduled on December 3.

The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

These elections will set the stage for the 2024 general election. According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.