CEC reviews preparations for assembly elections in Rajasthan

An Election Commission (EC) team led by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has taken stock of the preparations for the Assembly Elections-2023 in Rajasthan and reviewed the work done so far with senior state officials here.

The CEC, along with two the ECs, Arun Goyal and Anup Chand Pandey, who arrived here on Saturday to a warm welcome. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta and his colleagues received the EC team at Jaipur Ariport.

On the first day of the three-day programme, the state CEO said, the CEC, EC and other senior officials held a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties. After this, the CEC chaired a high-level meeting with enforcement agencies like the state police, the CPF, the income tax, excise, transport, commercial tax departments, state lead bank coordinator, railways, central security forces, and Narcotics Control Bureau.

During the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was given to the Commission on the preparations made for the elections so far.

Gupta informed that on the second day of the EC tour tomorrow, a district-wise review of the preparations for the elections will be held at a meeting with all the district collectors, superintendents of police, all divisional commissioners and inspectors general of all police ranges of the state.

At 7 pm tomorrow, CEC Rajiv will inaugurate the sweep exhibition organized by the Election Department at the State Institute of Agricultural Management, Durgapura.