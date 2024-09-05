Ceasefire agreement with NSCN (K)/Niki group extended for a year

The Ceasefire Agreement between the Government of India and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K)/Niki group has been extended for a period of one year, an official statement said on Thursday.

The decision was taken to extend the peace agreement for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2024 to 07.09.2025, an official statement added.

The ceasefire agreement signed on 06.09.2021 is in operation as per the official statement.

Advertisement

As per the agreement signed with the group earlier, more than 200 cadres of this group along with weapons had joined the peace process, as per government data.

The government is also in peace talks with smaller factions of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements, aimed at development and improving the situation of the north eastern region, and bringing people back to the mainstream society and joining the democratic process.

On Wednesday, a ‘Memorandum of Settlement’ was signed among the Central and Tripura governments, and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The signing of the agreement took place in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials of the Union Home Ministry and Tripura government.

Shah had said, “A new milestone is set in Tripura’s ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of an agreement between the Govt. of India, the Govt. of Tripura, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the All-Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).”