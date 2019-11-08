Days after the embarrassing clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court complex in Delhi, videos have emerged where advocates are seen purportedly harassing woman police officers.

The Delhi Police is examining CCTV footages to verify the allegation that a woman officer was harassed and verbally abused by a few lawyers.

Efforts are also on to trace a loaded 9mm pistol that went missing from the woman constable during the clash.

In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing a woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the lady cop was seen running, with some lawyers trying to catch hold of her, while some of her male colleagues trying to shield her.

Another footage shows lawyers attacking policemen and trying to set fire to motorcycles.

In yet another CCTV footage, DCP North Monika Bhardwaj is seen pleading before the agitated lawyers to stop violence after the scuffle at Tis Hazari on November 2.

According to IANS, a top-secret report of the Special Branch of the Delhi Police has revealed that a frenzied mob of over 200 attacked Bhardwaj during the violent clashes. It is claimed that the lady officer could have been ‘lynched’ if a small contingent of police had not rushed to her rescue.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the November 2 incident, which escalated after an argument over parking. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

Hundreds of Delhi police personnel had gathered at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Tuesday protesting against Saturday’s incident as well as an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court. Family members of the cops also held a protest at India Gate against the Tis Hazari scuffle.

The protests came a day after lawyers marched to India Gate demanding justice and action against cops involved in alleged firing at Tis Hazari.

Meanwhile, lawyers on Thursday filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on ‘dharna’ after the Saturday clash.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which also sought action against police officials who had issued statements on social media when the matter is already sub judice, has been listed for hearing on February 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, three senior Delhi Police officers, including two IPS officers, were transferred on Thursday, as ordered by the Delhi High Court, during the “pendency of the judicial enquiry” into the clashes between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court, an official statement said.