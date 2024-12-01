CCRAS organises symposium on Research and Innovation in Ayurveda in city

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Ayush, on Sunday organised a symposium on “Research and Innovation in Ayurveda”, to commemorate its its 56th Foundation Day, at Vigyan Bhawan in the city.

On this occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush congratulated and lauded Prof Rabinarayan Acharya, DG, CCRAS and Dr N Srikanth, DDG, CCRAS for benchmark work done in the field of innovation, documentation, and training.

He stated that the symposium would play an important role in giving future direction to research and innovation. He discussed the work done by the task force during Covid-19 for the welfare of the general public.

The Secretary mentioned that by 2030, three globally accepted botanical drugs would be standardised and dossiers would be prepared. He also talked about Mission Utkarsh, a large-scale public health intervention and observational study that has benefitted five lakh adolescent girls with Anemia.

The Secretary further pointed out the participatory approach of Indian Knowledge Systems.

In his welcome address, Prof Acharya highlighted the key achievements and activities that were instrumental in the growth of CCRAS. He elaborated on the collaborations undertaken by CCRAS with institutes like CSIR, DRDO, AIIMS, NIMHANS, IITs etc for fundamental research through its various projects.

The CCRAS DG also talked about the work being done by CCRAS to inculcate research temperament and reach each stakeholder including teachers, students through research and scholarships.

This was followed by featuring a short film titled ‘Genesis and Achievements of CCRAS’ to showcase Journey of CCRAS through the years.