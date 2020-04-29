Putting all speculations to rest, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday clarified that its decision to take board exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in circular dated April 1, 2020.

CBSE has made it clear that it will conduct the board examination for Class 10 and 12 after the lockdown period is over.

“Recently there has been a lot of speculation regarding CBSE Class 10th board exams. It is reiterated that the board’s decision to hold the exams for 29 subjects of Class 10 and 12 stands the same as mentioned in the circular dated April 1, 2020,” it said in a tweet today.

The board also tagged Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak and a news agecy in the tweet.

The examinations will be held for 29 subjects.

Meanwhile, talking about the board examinations, Nishank said: “Out of the 83 exams of CBSE for Class 10 and 12, 29 will be held. The marks of the remaining optional exams will be based on internal assessment. The exams for 29 papers will be conducted after the situation becomes normal. The students should continue with their studies.”

The HRD Ministry has also refuted rumours about the cancellation of the board examinations. The ministry said that as soon as the situation becomes normal, the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted.

Nishank said: “The students of Class 10 and 12 will be promoted only after the board examinations. There is no plan to promote them without examination.”

On Tuesday, Nishank held an important meeting with the education ministers and education secretaries of all the states.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who attended the meeting, had asked to release the results of the students only on the basis of internal examination by not having the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12.

“It will not be possible to conduct the remaining exams of the CBSE’s Class 10 and 12. Therefore, children should be promoted on the basis of internal examination as the children of Class 9 and 11 have passed,” he suggested.

The Delhi government also urged the Centre to reduce 30 per cent in the syllabus for all classes and also in the courses in JEE and NEET exams apart from other higher education exams.

However, both the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the CBSE rejected this suggestion of the Delhi government. The CBSE said that there are no plans to admit students to the next class without taking board exams.

In a notification on April 1, the board had announced that all Class 1-8 students of CBSE will be promoted to the next level and pending class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted only in 29 subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In wake of COVID-19 breakout, the CBSE had last month postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.