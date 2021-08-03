CBSE class 10 results out, 99.04% students declared passed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10 results. Students can check their results on CBSE’s official website and Digilocker. Thiruvananthapuram region has topped the board results with the highest pass percentage of 99.99 percent.

In the CBSE class 10 board results, 99.04 percent of students were declared passed. The pass percentage of boys is 98.89 percent and that of girls is 99.24 percent, which is 0.35 percent more than that of boys.

As much as 98.19 percent of students in the Delhi region have passed the CBSE class 10 board exams. The pass percentage of foreign students is 99.92 percent while all students of the Kendriya Vidyalayas have been declared successful.

Earlier on July 30, the CBSE had declared the results of class 12 students across the country.

Students across the country can check their results by entering their CBSE roll number on the official CBSE website. The students can also check their results on the UMANG app and can safely keep their mark sheets in the digital lockers.

Thiruvananthapuram topped the country with a pass percentage of 99.99 percent followed by Bengaluru at 99.96 percent. Chennai shared the third position at 99.94 percent with Pune at 99.92 percent, while Ajmer came in fourth with 99.88 percent and Panchkula occupies the fifth position with 99.77 percent.

Patna came in sixth with 99.66 percent, Bhubaneswar ranked seventh with 99.62 percent, Bhopal at eighth position with 99.47 percent, and Chandigarh ninth with 99.46 percent.

Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown in different states of the country, the class 10 and 12 examinations were cancelled this year. Instead, the CBSE prepared the 2021 results of class 10 and 12 students on the basis of internal assessment.