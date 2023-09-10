CBI report says plot to trap Ommen Chandy in solar case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the sexual harassment connected to the solar case, has reportedly found that there was an intricate plot aimed at implicating the former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the case.

The CBI, in its report submitted to the court the other day, giving clean-chit to former Kerala Chandy in the sexual harassment case, has reportedly stated that a ruling front MLA and his aide conspired to name the senior Congress leader in the case.

The CBI has pointed out that the complainant woman’s letter initially does not contain Chandy’s name. The Central probe agency has found that the name of Chandy was interpolated into the letter later. The CBI said the ruling front MLA got the possession of the letter through his aide.

The report also stated that the complainant directed former MLA PC George to testify about the abuse as witness. However, while giving a statement to the CBI, PC George testified that he did not witness the abuse.

The CBI could not find any evidence on the complaint that she was abused by the former chief minister in Cliff House,the Chief Minister’s official residence.

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Sunday demanded a probe to find out who was behind the alleged conspiracy to implicate late Oommen Chandy the sexual harassment connected to the solar case.

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that those found by the CBI to have conspired against the late Congress leader are to be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the conspiracy behind the solar scam and demanded an unbiased investigation into the case.