CBI registers case in UGC-NET 2024 issue

A day after the Ministry of Education ordered cancellation of the UGC- NET exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday registered a case against unidentified people in the matter.

The case by the federal probe agency has been registered under sections 120B, 420 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint, received from the Secretary, Department of Education, Government of India, the probe agency said.

According to the probe agency, it has been alleged in the complaint that on June 19, University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre(I4C) that integrity of UGC Net -2024 Examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency(NTA) in two shifts across different cities in the country, may have been compromised.

After the exam was cancelled, the Education Ministry officials on Thursday said that no complaints were received about the exam, however, a suo motu action was taken to protect the interest of students which was based on the inputs available with them.

Meanwhile, education minister Dharmedra Pradhan on cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, said the exam was compromised so we cancelled it.

“We will come with a new date very soon,” he added.

He also urged not to politicise the issue.