CBI launches probe into Odisha postal recruitment fraud

The CBI on Thursday launched a probe into the alleged fraud in recruitment of more than 1,000 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in the Odisha postal circle.

An extensive investigation has been launched following a complaint from the Director of Postal Services, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Searches at over 67 locations have been conducted across various districts of Odisha, including Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak, the investigating agency said in a statement on Thursday.

This massive operation involves more than 204 officials, including 122 officers from CBI and 82 personnel from other departments, highlighting the scale and seriousness of the investigation. The search teams are striving to uncover the interstate organized gang responsible for providing these fake certificates, it stated.

CBI had earlier registered a regular case on 9 May 2023 under sections 120-B, 420, 468, and 471 read with 511 of the IPC, and section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on complaint by Postal Department against 63 candidates of the Gramin Dak Sevak Exam, 2023 (Odisha Circle) & others including unidentified officials of the postal department and unknown private persons.

The complaint pertained to the recruitment process for 1,382 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), for which online applications were invited on 27 January 2023. The minimum qualification required was a 10th pass certificate from any recognized board, with proficiency in the local language being mandatory.

According to the procedure, applicants were required to upload their certificates and mark sheets to a centralized server. Selection was automated based on the marks secured in the 10th standard. Selected candidates were informed via SMS and email and were asked to report to the verifying authority within 15 days for document verification prior to their appointment.

During the verification process, the Odisha Postal Circle found that 63 candidates from various postal divisions, including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Barhampur, had submitted forged or fake 10th pass certificates.

These certificates were allegedly issued by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Allahabad; West Bengal Board, Kolkata; Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi; among others. The complaint suggests alleged involvement of an interstate racket in creating and supplying these forged certificates in collusion with the candidates, the CBI concluded in the statement.