CBI busts racket promising governorship, RS seats for Rs 100 cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons on Monday who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of assuring them of arrangement of seats in the Rajya Sabha.

All four accused identified as Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar, Abhishek Boora, Mohammed Aijaz Khan, Ravindra Vithal Naik and other unknown persons assured the position of Governors against huge consideration to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Besides promising the seats in Rajya Sabha, the accused had also promised for appointment as Governors, Chairmen in different government-run organizations under central government ministries and departments against huge pecuniary consideration.

In the FIR, CBI mentioned that they got a tip-off that a man identified as Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Maharashtra falsely personating as a CBI officer posted at CBI HQ, New Delhi entered into a criminal conspiracy with others having the sole ulterior motive of cheating private persons by falsely assuring them for the arrangement of seats in Rajya Sabha.

As per the sources, Kamalakar in conspiracy with his associates was making efforts to cheat persons in the name of assuring them of candidature for Rajya Sabha, against huge consideration to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Apart from this, the gang often dropped names of senior bureaucrats and political functionaries for impressing upon the clients approaching them for some work.

The gang approached either directly or through a middleman like Abhishek Boora, Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar, falsely impersonating as senior CBI officers has been threatening the officers posted in police stations for showing favour to some person known to him, for influencing the investigation of ongoing cases