Teachers’ job scam: CBI tells court of nexus

The CBI today submitted in Calcutta High court that the teachers’ recruitment scam at the primary level was a fallout of an unholy nexus between Tapas Mandol and Kuntal Ghosh, who formed a syndicate and were both complicit in collecting proceeds of crime by giving jobs to undeserved aspirants in lieu of cash.

Submitting the report at the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, the CBI claimed that both Mandol and Ghosh used to collect money from undeserved aspirants on the pretext of giving them jobs.

The report submitted by the central agency also contended that Mandol along with his eight agents had collected a whopping Rs 4,12,85,000cr from about 141 undeserved aspirants during 2016 and 2022.

The report also claimed that Mandol had given about Rs 5.23cr to the arrested former Trinamul Youth Congress general secretary Kuntal Ghosh.