CBI arrests ED officer in a bribery case

In a major anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained an Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a jeweller based in Mumbai.

The arrest was effected in the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi following a covert sting operation orchestrated by the CBI, added sources.

The arrested accused was identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav.

Advertisement

The case dates back to August 3 and 4, when the ED searched the jeweller’s premises. Yadav allegedly used his position to threaten the jeweller’s son with arrest unless he paid 25 lakh rupees.

After negotiations, the demanded amount was lowered to 20 lakhs. Acting on a complaint, the CBI set up a trap and apprehended Yadav while he was accepting the bribe.

Officials have indicated that Yadav also holds a position with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The CBI has filed an FIR concerning the case and is continuing its investigation to determine the full scope of Yadav’s alleged corrupt activities.

In August 2023, the CBI detained one Assistant director of Ed and six other officials for accepting a bribe of Five lakh rupees from a businessman named Aman Dhall to save him from the Delhi Liquor scam case.