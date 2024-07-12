CBI arrests 2 govt officials of CGST in bribery case in Himachal Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials, both of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Solan in Himachal Pradesh in a bribery case.

An official spokesperson said here on Friday that on basis of complaint a case was registered by CBI under section 61(2) of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 r/w section 7 of The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in July, 2018) against Superintendent and Inspector on the basis of a complaint.

“It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant through the friend of the complainant for processing and approval of CGST Registration number of his firm. The accused asked the complainant to visit their office for the said purpose, failing which, his CGST Registration would be rejected,” he said.

During the complainant’s visit to the said CGST office, the accused reduced the bribe amount and agreed to accept Rs 8,000 for the official act and asked the complainant to come to their office in Solan along with the said amount, he added.

CBI laid a trap and the accused Inspector was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 8000 from the complainant in a criminal conspiracy with another accused whose identity was revealed as Superintendent after trap, he disclosed.

“Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused at Solan, Una district and Mohali in Punjab. Some incriminating documents, articles have been recovered during searches,” he said.

Both the accused persons were arrested and were produced before the Competent Court at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, he said, adding that investigation is continuing.