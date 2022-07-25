CBI arrest 7 in West Bengal post-poll violence case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday claimed to have arrested seven people in connection with the murder one Shridhar Das during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Pranab Barkait, Pritam Roy Sarkar, Ratan Roy Sarkar, Liton Shil, Liton Bhaumik, Nakul Roy Sarkar, and Biswajit Barman, alias Biswa, were named as the defendants.

On June 25, 2021, the CBI took over the investigation of a case that had previously been registered at Police Station Dinhata, Cooch Behar (West Bengal), in accordance with a Calcutta High Court ruling.

Last year, on May 4 at around 2 p.m., unidentified individuals brutally beat up Das with sticks, a baton, and iron rods. When his wife intervened to save him, she too was brutally assaulted.

After the event, Das was taken to Dinhata Hospital and subsequently transferred to a different hospital in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, where he passed away on June 21, 2021 as a result of his injuries.

The CBI discovered, located, and detained seven suspects from Cooch Behar, Jaipur, and Kolkata who were allegedly engaged in the murder case after making consistent attempts throughout the inquiry.

The seizure of incriminating papers and items came about as a result of searches that were carried out at eight different sites around Cooch Behar.

The accused were taken into jail by police after being brought before the competent court.