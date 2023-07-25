A Revenue Department officer of the rank of Patwari swallowed currency notes worth bribe Rs 5,000 after being caught red-handed in a trap by the Lokayukta Police in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police officials, the patwari, Gajendra Singh, had been trapped on Monday after receiving a complaint lodged against him by a person from whom he had demanded a Rs 5,000 bribe.

When the patwari noticed a team of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta after taking the bribe, he swallowed the currency notes. The Lokayukta officials rushed the patwari to the hospital where doctors managed to extract the currency notes from the patwari’s mouth.

Advertisement

According to Lokayukta SP Sanjay Sahu, doctors at the hospital said the accused was fine and subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections.