With catering, hospitality services, IRCTC turned into Mini Ratna

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has, over the years, transformed into a “Mini Ratna (Category-I)”. A Central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, the IRCTC was established as an extension of the Indian Railways with the goal of upgrading, professionalising, and managing catering and hospitality services at stations, trains, and other locations, as well as promoting domestic and international tourism.

E-Catering is IRCTC’s newest addition to its catering and hospitality sector which allows corporation to combine technology with the cuisine. The IRCTC has launched an internet-based service that allows travellers to book food from partner restaurants and food outlets using a mobile application while travelling by train. Food is delivered to the passengers at their assigned seat and berth of a train coach.

Leave your anxieties about satvik (vegetarian) food behind while travelling by the train, as travellers will be able to order ‘Satvik Food’ from Govinda’s Restaurant via e-catering services when travelling from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic belief of Indian people. This facility has been introduced through Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskon Temple Delhi (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), and the menu comprises satvik diets like Deluxe Thali, Maharaja Thali, Purani Dilli Veg Biryani, Veg Dim Sum, Paneer Dimsum, Wok Toss Noodles, Dal Makhani, etc.

Passengers will be able to avail of this service on IRCTC’s e-catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or “Food-on-track” app. Satvik Food can be booked on Hazrat Nizmuddin Railway Station through Spicy Wagon (Food Aggregator) and select Govinda’s Restaurant by Iskon Temple Delhi.

Passengers may place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled departure time with a valid PNR, according to the statement, and can pay in advance or on delivery, depending on their preference.

Bidding adieu to the food woes all that one needs now is to sit back, download the “Food-on-Track” app, and select a vast range of delectable fare and “Satvik Food” when travelling with Indian Railways.