Categorised JeM terrorist killed in encounter

A categorized terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces at Bargam in south Kashmir’s Awantipora.

He has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray resident of Bargam. Before joining terror folds he was working as a terrorist associate and involved in providing logistic support to the active terrorists in the area.

He was also involved in pasting threatening posters of proscribed terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas, said the police.

Based on a specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Bargam area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police, 42RR of the Army, and 130Bn CRPF.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunity to surrender.

However, he rejected the surrender opportunity and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.