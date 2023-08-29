Case registered on cyberattack against former Kerala CM’s daughter

A case has been registered against Nandakumar Kolathappilly, former additional secretary at the government secretariat and a former employees’ union leader, for a Facebook post against late former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s daughter Achu Oommen.

The Poojappura Police registered the case under the bailable offences.

The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Achu Oommen with the police in which she highlighted the personal attacks at her as well as the derogatory comments targeting her womanhood through social media.

She also filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission.

“The accused has purposefully lied to the public with the culpable and malicious intention to defame the complainant and thereby to spread an untrue, false and scandalous imputation against the complainant that she and her late father are corrupt,” Achu Oommen said in her complaint.

Achu, who had earlier stated that she would not take legal recourse in the case, later decided to file a complaint when the abuse became severe. Her brother Chandy Oommen is Congress candidate in Puthuppally, where a bypoll is scheduled on 5 September

Following Achu Oommen’s complaint to the police, Nandakumar Kolathappilly issued an apology on Facebook

“It was not intended to offend any person personally. I am sorry that my comment was a disgrace to Oommen Chandy’s daughter. No insult to womanhood was intended,” NandaKumar said in the Facebook post