The Police registered a case against the doctors and management of Valentis Cancer Hospital on Sunday on the charges of spreading communal hatred by placing a controversial advertisement.

On Friday, the Valentis Cancer Hospital had given an advertisement referring to Muslim patients which triggered a big controversy. Though the management of the Valentis Hospital has apologised for the advertisement yet no action has been taken up by the police.

SP Rural Avinash Pandey told that Police has taken cognisance of the matter and a case has been registered against Dr Amit Jain and hospital management under Sections 188, 295 (a) and 505 of IPC at the Incholi Police Station.

The hospital is situated near Village Khardauni of district Meerut and specialises in cancer treatment. On Friday, the hospital released an advertisement referring to the Tablighi Jamaat held at Markaz of Nizamuddin last month.

In the advertisement, it was stated that all new Muslim patients and their attendants will have to come to the cancer hospital after getting a certificate of Corona negative. It was also mentioned that the decision has been taken in view of the spread of the virus among the members of Tablighi Jamaat. This, however, would not be applicable to those who need immediate emergency care and would be coming from areas that are not densely populated.

Clarifying the stance of the hospital, Dr Amit Jain, a resident doctor and member of the management said that they did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone and apologised for this advertisement calling it as a mistake.

Meanwhile, human right activist Nutan Thakur has lodged a complaint with Incholi Police Station against the cancer hospital through public hearing. She has also sent a complaint to the National Human Right Commission in which she has sought the cancellation of hospital’s and doctor’s license and suggested legal action against them.

In her complaint, Thakur has said that this was a highly objectionable step taken up by the hospital management that would spread communal hatred and divide the society on the basis of religion.