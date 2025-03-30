Car rally, cultural evening mark Rajasthan Day celebrations in Jaipur

The fascinating “Grand Heritage Chase Car Rally” and colourful cultural evening marked the Rajasthan Day celebrations here Sunday.

More than 30 cars participated in the rally being held under the aegis of the Rajasthan Tourism Department and the Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC).

The rally was flagged off from the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by Tourism Commissioner Ravi Jain and culminated at the Hotel Fairmont after traversing through historic monuments – Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, and some other popular tourist spots.

While passing through the earmarked places, the participants were also asked to decipher some symbols or the quiz related to the history or other features of the monument or place.

The winner-runner-up teams were awarded at a grand concluding ceremony at the Hotel Fairmont. Tourism Commissioner Jain, ICC Rajasthan Chapter President Jayshree Pediwal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

A colourful cultural programme was later held at the historic Albert Museum Hall in the Ram Niwas Bagh here Sunday evening at which folk artists – dancers left the people spell bound.