Revving through time: The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally gears up for its 53rd edition

It’s not a time-travel experiment gone awry, nor is it a scene from a black-and-white movie. The charming streets of Kolkata are about to be graced by the glorious relics of the automotive world as The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally gears up for its 53rd edition on 21 January at The Eastern Command Stadium.

In a city that breathes history, the rally is not just a mere exhibition of four-wheeled beauty; it’s a journey through the decades, a rolling parade that whispers tales of the past and roars with nostalgia. The time-travelling spectacle will feature retro wonders like the Stoewer, Baby Austin, Triumph, Ford, Studebaker, Morris Minor, Renault Frères, and, of course, the regal Rolls Royce. It’s a motley crew that could make you wonder, “Is it 1913? Oh wait… must be 1942… No, it’s 1970!”

The Statesman, standing tall in its 150th year, continues to be a living chronicle of India’s broadsheet history, and its vintage and classic car rally is a testament to the publication’s commitment to celebrating the essence of the past. As the streets echo with the purr of engines, it’s not just the cars that come to life, but the memories and stories embedded in every curve and chrome of these timeless beauties.

The rally, organised by The Statesman, has become a landmark event eagerly anticipated by the entire city. Locals and tourists alike eagerly line the streets, witnessing a parade that transcends time. It’s a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to witness automotive legends from various eras sharing the same asphalt, creating a kaleidoscope of vintage charm.

Last Saturday witnessed a judges’ meeting where the meticulous process of selecting the best among the classics was set into motion. Each car, a contender in the time-travel beauty pageant, will be scrutinised for its authenticity, restoration finesse, and historical significance. It’s not just a rally; it’s a showdown of the most iconic vehicles, each vying for the coveted title of the city’s favourite time-traveller.

Curious to unravel the mysteries behind the wheels? A conference for the media is scheduled at the Press Club on 9 January. This will be an opportunity to interact with the organisers and ask questions, and perhaps, uncover the secrets of maintaining vintage beauty in a fast-paced, modern world.

So, fasten your seatbelts, Kolkata, and get ready to embark on a journey that transcends time. The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the enduring allure of the past, an ode to the wheels that once ruled the roads, and a reminder that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to take a nostalgic trip back in time.