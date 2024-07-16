Captain among four Indian Army soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Doda

Four soldiers of the Indian Army, including a Captain, were martyred during a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu, a Defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

These soldiers and a policeman were critically injured in a gunfight last night with terrorists in the Dessa forest area of the Doda district. The soldiers succumbed to their wounds later, sources said.

The Army has identified the soldiers who laid their lives in action as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoys Bijendra and Ajay.

This was the second major terror attack in the Jammu region after five soldiers were killed in action in Kathua last week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday on the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. He expressed his grief over the deaths of the personnel on duty.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha , Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army have conveyed their deepest condolences to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking the counter terrorist operation in Doda in order to ensure peace in the region.

“The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief”, the Army spokesman said.

A Defence spokesman said “Contact with terrorists was established last night at about 2100 hrs in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggested injuries to our bravehearts”.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police was in progress in the General area North of Doda, he said.

Additional troops and special forces have been moved into the area.

Reports said that the encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Dessa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town late Monday evening.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by Captain Thapa, despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, leading to another firefight in the woods at around 9 pm which left five security forces personnel critically injured.

The Army casualties have been reported within days after five soldiers, including a JCO, were killed in an ambush by terrorists in the neighbouring Kathua district.

The Doda district witnessed four gunfights with terrorists. Three Pakistani terrorists were killed and six Army jawans and a cop injured in exchange of fire.

The Indian Army was using helicopters and drones to carry out a search operation in the forests of Doda as the hunt for terrorists in the region has been intensified.

Killing of nine soldiers, including a Captain and a JCO, within the past few days in the Doda and Kathua districts has triggered anger among the people.

A retired senior Army officer said; “We need to have a robust intelligence network in South of Pir Panjal. Carry out intelligence based operations. No more loss of lives is acceptable”.

Having remained peaceful for almost 20 years after the Operation Sarapvinash in Rajouri and Poonch by the Army in 2003, terrorist attacks restarted in Poonch and Rajouri districts about two years ago and have now spread across the Jammu region.

Pakistani terrorists trained in jungle warfare are believed to be hiding at the ridges of the mountains, particularly the Pir Panjal ranges.