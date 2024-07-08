Cantonment areas must serve as an example for civic bodies: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday that cantonment areas must be an example for other bodies such as municipalities in cleanliness, greenery and civic amenities.

The VP made the statement during his interaction with the officer trainees of the 2023 batch of the Indian Defence Estates Service at the Vice-President’s Enclave.

Emphasising the need to take care of the environment and nurture vegetation inside cantonment areas, Dhankhar suggested that this could be achieved by promoting herbal plantations and horticulture on defence estate land in a structured manner for the larger benefit of society.

Referring to the evolving technological and geopolitical landscape, he advised the young officers to continually adapt to the fast-changing scenario.

Calling upon the officers to always keep the nation first, the VP underscored that “the best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war”.

Describing defence lands as crucial for our security, Dhankhar noted many challenges faced in the management of defence lands such as encroachments and subsequent legal wrangling.

He advised the officer trainees to make the best use of technology for land management and added that this would enable them to monitor any incursion and take swift remedial action in a resolute manner.

The VP also stressed the need for structuring the litigation handling in such matters.

Exhorting the probationers to never take shortcuts, Dhankhar asked them to exemplify ethical conduct and be role models for others. “Be firm even when you face pulls and pressures,” he told the officers while urging them to work for building a Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

Noting that the defence estate holds immense historical and heritage value, the VP called for a long-term view in its planning and development.