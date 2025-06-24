NEP 2020 will position India as academic superpower: VP in Bihar

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Tuesday that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not just a policy but a civilisational renaissance and a nation-building mission to position India as an academic superpower.

Addressing a public gathering at the foundation day ceremony of Lalit Narayan Mishra College of Business Management in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Tuesday, he said the objective of NEP 2020 is to create skilled professionals, contented citizens, employment generators, knowledgeable humans — and to build an India that truly reflects our collective aspirations.

Advertisement

Dhankhar further stated: “The Vedic principle says ‘Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye’ (true knowledge is that which liberates). In our country, education has always been value-based. At no point has it been commercialised or treated as a commodity. Our education system builds character and connects us with life values.”

Advertisement

Recalling the glorious historical, intellectual, and constitutional legacy of the state, said Bihar is not a mere state, it is the soul of India — where the enlightenment of Buddha and Mahavira, the resistance of Champaran, and the constitution-building by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, all converge on the same land.

“We often listen to the mind and the heart, but we must also listen to the soul. Bihar’s land is an inspiration for this. It is here that Buddha attained enlightenment, and Mahavira achieved spiritual awakening — this land is the birthplace of India’s philosophical foundation,” he added.

He further said, “Bihar is the land where ancient knowledge, social justice, and modern aspirations coexist. The story of Bihar is the story of India — and this is the journey that will earn India global recognition.”

Dhankhar planted trees in the memory of his late mother Kesari Devi and late father Gokal Chand in the campus as a mark of his visit. He also paid floral tribute to former chief minister of Bihar and the founder chairman of the college Dr. Jagannath Mishra.

Appreciating the vision of Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra and Dr. Jagannath Mishra, he said, “This college has received a special status from the UGC — being an autonomous college, this recognition is a major achievement. I congratulate everyone associated with this institution — it is the result of collective effort by the faculty and students.”