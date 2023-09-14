Candlelight marches held in Kashmir Valley for Kokernag martyrs

Massive candlelight marches were held on Thursday across the Kashmir Valley, including the Line of Control (LOC), to pay homage to Kokernag martyrs.

A candlelight march was also held by people in South Kashmir that had witnessed the encounter.

In a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty at Kokernag (Anantnag) on Wednesday, citizens from all walks of life came together for the march at various locations of the Kupwara district in North Kashmir.

The candlelight marches were show of solidarity for the valiant soldiers and an expression of profound gratitude for their unwavering commitment to the nation in various locations of Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab and Karnah subdivisions.

The marchers proceeded through towns and villages attracting a large and diverse crowd of people.

The atmosphere was sombre and the silence was profound as the participants, holding flickering candles, walked in unison, paying their respect to the fallen heroes. Many held placards with messages of condolences, patriotism, and appreciation for the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

This collective display of grief and unity transcended all boundaries, as people from various backgrounds, religions, and age groups participated, underscoring the nation’s unwavering support for its armed forces.

The candlelight marches in Karnah sub-division culminated right at LOC in Teetwal where community leaders, veterans and representatives of the civil society addressed the gathering. They spoke eloquently about the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

It also highlighted the resilience and spirit of unity that defines our nation. Civil society members in South Kashmir’s Kulgam also held a candlelight march in memory of the supreme sacrifice of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 RR, Major Aashish Dhonchak, DySP J&K Police Humayun Bhat in the encounter at Gadole area of Kokernag in Anantnag district.

Candles were lit at the main market, clock tower, Kulgam, by people as a tribute to the martyrs and to express condolences and solidarity with bereaved families.

The march witnessed massive participation of people holding candles to remember the sacrifices of these bravehearts in line of duty and condemned the terror act unequivocally.