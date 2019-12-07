Demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim who died on Friday, a group of people holds candle march from Raj Ghat to India Gate on Saturday.

The Delhi Police blocked the march by installing barricades on their way, which the protesters jumped.

Police further used water cannons on protestors in order to stop them from moving ahead.

While speaking to ABP News, a protestor told that she talked to a senior police officer and requested him to allow them to proceed. The officer told that as they were carrying torch which could be dangerous, the police stopped them.

The crowd took it to the street demanding action against accused of Unnao rape case. The victim was set ablaze on Thursday when she was on her way to court for the hearing of her rape case matter.

The victim was gang-raped in December last year and the complaint was lodged on March 4 by the rape victim. It is alleged that the police did not take action on it. Then an FIR was filed in the neighbouring Rae Bareli district reportedly after the intervention of a local court.

According to reports, one of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had managed to get bail.