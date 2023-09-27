Canadian Police denies report claiming delay in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder investigation

The Surrey division of Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP has denied the report claiming delay in initial response to the shooting incident in which Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed, saying the first officers to respond reached the spot within four minutes.

According to a report published in The Washington Post, at least six people and two vehicles were involved in the murder of Nijjar. The Khalistani terrorist was shot by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Surrey on June 18.

Citing eyewitnesses, the report claimed that it took the Canadian police between 12 to 20 minutes to reach the spot after the gunshots were first fired.

Advertisement

“…the first information of the incident came at 8.27 pm and the first officers to respond reached the spot in under four minutes with more joining them soon after.

The RCMP also rejected claims that after reaching the spot, there was a conflict between Surrey Police and RCMP Surrey on who will lead the investigation.

“It was suggested that there was a conflict regarding which police agency would ‘head the investigation’, however as the police of jurisdiction, Surrey RCMP is responsible for all police investigations in Surrey. There is nothing to indicate this investigation was delayed in any way, either in the initial response or in subsequent investigative steps,” the police statement added.

The killing, according to reports, was a result of a conflict between a Gurudwara association members. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s role but provided no evidence to back his claims. India said that allegations were “absurd” and politically driven.

Trudeau’s allegations resulted in a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada and both countries expelled each other’s intelligence agencies’ country heads. India has also suspended visa services for Canadian citizens in view of security threats to its High Commission and Consulate offices in Canada.