Canadian NRI’s murder remains a mystery; assailants still at large

No arrest could be made so far in a case related to the murder of a 42-year-old Canadian non-resident Indian (NRI), Baninder Singh. Singh was killed by four motorcycle-borne assailants at Thakur Colony area of Ludhiana.

The victim, a resident of Canada, was in Ludhiana for about six months. Ludhiana Police officials say although it seems to be a case of personal enmity, the murder is being investigated from all angles.

Lalton Kalan police post in-charge Ravinder Kumar informed that raids were being conducted to nab the assailants. Speaking to The Statesman, he said, “Baninder belongs to a NRI family and was staying alone in his house at Lalton Kalan which is looked after by a caretaker in the family’s absence. He was into property business in Ludhiana and had travelled many times from Canada to here during the past six months.”

Presenting the sequence of events leading to the murder, Kumar said the victim, along with his servant, was on his way home at Lalton Kalan from a farmhouse when four motorcyclists waylaid them. The assailants, who had their faces covered, allegedly attacked the NRI with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the spot. The victim was rushed to DMC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The servant, who was adopted by the family, was also injured in the attack.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal enmity as the assailants didn’t take away cellphone or cash of Baninder before making good their escape.

A case was registered against Baninder recently for forcefully taking possession of a property. The disputed house at Satjot Nagar was reportedly bought by Baninder for Rs 10 lakh and took possession of the property forcefully.