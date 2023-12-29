Punjab CM launches website for quick redressal of NRIs’ grievances

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday launched a website, nri.punjab.gov.in, to facilitate NRIs to register their grievances online for quick disposal.

Presiding over a meeting of the NRI Affairs department here, Mann said that special meetings with NRIs, known as NRI Milnis (meeting), will commence across the state on February 3.

Mann directed officials to ensure the swift resolution of grievances and complaints lodged by the NRIs. Besides, he also asked the department to guide the NRIs through sites of historical importance that they might not have explored earlier.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also announced that a help centre would soon be set up at the IGI airport in Delhi to assist Punjabis and NRIs flying back home.

Notably, NRIs have often found themselves at the receiving end in Punjab, especially concerning their complaints about property encroachment back home.