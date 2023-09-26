Canada eninforces travel advisory to Canadians in India post-Nijjar killing, says be vigilant

Canada has amended its travel warning for its citizens in India, advising them to “remain vigilant and exercise caution” in light of the diplomatic controversy surrounding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Safety and security are urged to be protested; visa services are suspended for entry and exit requirements. Recent updates indicate.

The decision was made, according to the Canadian government, in light of recent events in Canada and India as well as “calls for protests and some anti-Canadian sentiment on social media.”

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a strongly worded advisory in which it mentioned “threats” against Indian diplomats and segments of the Indian community who oppose the “anti-India agenda” and urged Indian nationals to stay away from areas and potential locations in Canada where such incidents have occurred.

However, the Indian government’s travel warning was denied by the Canadian government, which claimed that India is among the safest nations in the world.