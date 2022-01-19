Cabinet extends the tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for 3 years

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three years from 31 March this year to 31 March 2025.

The total financial implication of the extension would be approximately Rs.43.68 crore, said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The major beneficiaries of the decision would be the Safai Karamcharis as it identifies manual scavengers in the country. The total number of Manual Scavengers identified till December 20221 was 58098, the Ministry said.

The NCSK was established in the year 1993 as a non-statutory body to advise and recommend the government regarding specific programmes for welfare of Safai Karamcharis. The Commission also conducts studies and evaluates the existing welfare programmes for Safai Karamcharis, and investigates cases of specific grievances.