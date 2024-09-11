Cabinet clears PM E-Drive to promote electric mobility

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved implementation of a scheme titled ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme’ for promotion of electric mobility in the country.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years. The scheme will cover trucks which are major pollution generation vehicles. Hybrid ambulances will also be covered.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is introducing e-vouchers for electric vehicles (EV) buyers to avail demand incentives under the scheme. At the time of purchase of the EV, the scheme portal will generate an Aadhaar authenticated e-Voucher for the buyer.

A link to download the e-voucher shall be sent to the registered mobile number of the buyer.

This e-voucher will be signed by the buyer and submitted to the dealer to avail demand incentives under the scheme. Thereafter, the e-Voucher will also be signed by the dealer and uploaded on the PM E-DRIVE portal.

The signed e-voucher shall be sent to the buyer and dealer through an SMS. The signed e-voucher will be essential for OEM to claim reimbursement of demand incentives under the scheme.

The scheme allocates Rs 500 crore for the deployment of e-ambulances. This is a new initiative of the government to promote the use of e-ambulance for a comfortable patient transport. The performance and safety standards of e-ambulances will be formulated in consultation with MoHFW, MoRTH and other relevant stakeholders.

Since the trucks are a major contributor to air pollution, the scheme will promote the deployment of e-trucks in the country. Rs 500 crore has been allocated for incentivising e-trucks. Incentives will be given to those who have a scrapping certificate from MoRTH approved vehicles scrapping centres (RVSF).