Cabinet clears PM E-Drive to promote electric mobility

Cabinet approves Rs 2000 cr Mission Mausam on weather-related research
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved ‘Mission Mausam' with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over two years.
The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years. The scheme will cover trucks which are major pollution generation vehicles. Hybrid ambulances will also be covered.
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved implementation of a scheme titled ‘PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme’ for promotion of electric mobility in the country.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries is introducing e-vouchers for electric vehicles (EV) buyers to avail demand incentives under the scheme. At the time of purchase of the EV, the scheme portal will generate an Aadhaar authenticated e-Voucher for the buyer.
A link to download the e-voucher shall be sent to the registered mobile number of the buyer.
This e-voucher will be signed by the buyer and submitted to the dealer to avail demand incentives under the scheme. Thereafter, the e-Voucher will also be signed by the dealer and uploaded on the PM E-DRIVE portal.
The signed e-voucher shall be sent to the buyer and dealer through an SMS. The signed e-voucher will be essential for OEM to claim reimbursement of demand incentives under the scheme.
The scheme allocates Rs 500 crore for the deployment of e-ambulances. This is a new initiative of the government to promote the use of e-ambulance for a comfortable patient transport. The performance and safety standards of e-ambulances will be formulated in consultation with MoHFW, MoRTH and other relevant stakeholders.
Since the trucks are a major contributor to air pollution, the scheme will promote the deployment of e-trucks in the country. Rs 500 crore has been allocated for incentivising e-trucks. Incentives will be given to those who have a scrapping certificate from MoRTH approved vehicles scrapping centres (RVSF).
