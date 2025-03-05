Cabinet approves revision of Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, approved revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) with a total outlay of Rs 3,880 crore to help prevent and control livestock diseases.

“The scheme has three components, namely National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH&DC), and Pashu Aushadhi.

The LH&DC has three sub-components i.e. Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), Establishment and Strengthening of Veterinary Hospitals, Dispensaries-Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU), and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD),” a government statement said.

The Pashu Aushadhi is a new component added to the LHDCP scheme, it said.

The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 3,880 crore for two years i.e. 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes provision of Rs 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component, the government said.

Pointing out that productivity of the livestock is impacted adversely by diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF), Lumpy Skin Disease, etc, it said implementation of the LHDCP will help reduce the losses by preventing diseases through immunization.

The government said the scheme also supports door-step delivery of livestock health care through the subcomponents of Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) and improving availability of generic veterinary medicine- Pashu Aushadhi through a network of PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendra and Cooperative Societies.

“The scheme will help in the prevention and control of livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and upgradation of healthcare facilities. It will improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area and prevent economic losses of farmers due to disease burden,” it said.