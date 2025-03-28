Cabinet approves construction of Patna–Arrah–Sasaram corridor in Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the construction of 120.10 km four-lane access controlled greenfield and brownfield Patna– Arrah –Sasaram corridor, starting from Patna to Sasaram in Bihar.

The project will be developed on hybrid annuity model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore, a government statement said.

Advertisement

Currently, connectivity between Sasaram, Arrah and Patna relies on existing state highways (SH-2, SH-12, SH-81 and SH-102) and takes three-four hours due to heavy congestion including in Arrah town.

Advertisement

A greenfield corridor, along with 10.6 km of upgradation of existing brownfield highway, will be developed to reduce the increasing congestion, catering to the needs of densely built-up areas in places like Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar and Sasaram, it said.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-19, NH-319, NH-922, NH-131G, and NH-120, providing seamless connectivity to Aurangabad, Kaimur, and Patna.

Additionally, the project will also provide connectivity to two airports (Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport and upcoming Bihita airport), four major railway stations (Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, Patna), and an Inland Water Terminal (Patna), and enhance direct access to Patna Ring Road, facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers, as per the government.

Upon completion, the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Varanasi, it said.

“The project aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Bihar. The project will also generate employment, and open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Patna,” the government added.