Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Sports between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Department of Health and Aged Care of the Government of Australia.

The arrangement is aimed at providing reciprocal benefits to accredited and trusted exporters of both the signatories in the clearance of goods by the Customs authorities of the importing country.

The bilateral exchange programmes in the field of sports between the two countries will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports sciences, athlete and coach training and development, sports governance and integrity, and grassroots participation in sports.

Mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operators is a key element of the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework of Standards to secure and facilitate global trade to strengthen end-to-end security of supply chains while providing higher facilitation to trade at the global level.

The benefits arising from bilateral cooperation in the field of sports with Australia will be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion, and gender.

This arrangement shall benefit our exporters to Australia and thereby promote a trade relationship between the two countries.

Mutual Recognition of the Australian Trusted Trader Program in Australia and the Authorized Economic Operator Program in India shall enter into force from the date of signing by the authorized representatives of both the countries.