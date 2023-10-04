Cabinet approves amendment Bill for tribal univ in Telangana

In a major decision for the benefit of the tribal population of Telangana, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved amendment of a Bill to set up the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in Telangana.

Announcing the decision, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy told newspersons that the Government decision would help in higher education of the tribals.

The Cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to further amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of the university.

The Cabinet has provided funds totalling Rs 889.07 crore for the university. The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the State.

This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances.