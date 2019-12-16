Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as “weapons of mass polarisation” unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha, hinting at students protesters against CAA to remain non-violent.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC.”

Earlier, training guns at the Centre for violence in the northeast over the amended Citizenship Act and Jammu and Kashmir over Article 370, the Congress leader accused the BJP of “dividing the country on religious lines,” at the mega ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally organised by the Congress in Delhi on December 14.

“The country knows the situation today. They work to create divides – between religions – in J-K and in the northeast. Go to Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh. Go and see what Narendra Modi did there; he has set ablaze those regions,” Gandhi lashed out.

The Congress leader on December 11 also tweeted on the CAA. He said, “The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late Thursday night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act allowing Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.