Large gatherings have been banned near the Red Fort area in central Delhi as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act is being organised from Lal Quila to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park (ITO) today.

However, permission has not been granted for the march to be held under the banner of ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ against the citizenship law. Permission for the same was granted earlier on Wednesday.

Heavy security arrangements have been made outside the Red Fort in view of the planned protest.

SwarajIndia president Yogendra Yadav has, in a tweet, clarified that despite the prohibitory orders in place, the protest march against CAA and NRC will continue as per the scheduled time of 12 pm today from Red Fort.

Also, no permission has been granted for another protest march to be held by the Communist Party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over The Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at 12 pm today, the Delhi Police had announced in a tweet earlier in the day.

The Delhi Police has barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clamp down on the planned protests.

Delhi Traffic Police has informed that Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND Flyway or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Functioning of Delhi Metro has also been affected to a great extent as entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market stations have been shut in view of the protests.

Trains will not be halting at these stations.

Entry and exit gates of Central Secretariat metro station are also closed. However, interchange facility is available at this station.

Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH48 due to barricading by Delhi Police.

The protests also come a day after the Supreme Court refused to stop the implementation of the amended citizenship law.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Violent protests have been reported from across the nation as locals and students demonstrating against the Act clashed with the police.

Campuses in India have erupted in anger over the amended law with students from at least 15 universities taking on to the streets.