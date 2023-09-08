Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway in first major NDA vs INDIA showdown

In a first major NDA vs INDIA showdown, bypoll results of seven assembly constituencies spanning across six states will be announced today. The counting of votes for the Tripura, UP, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand assembly bypolls has already started in respective counting centres. The bypolls are likely to a have a huge bearing on the Opposition’a Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s future going into next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 28 Opposition parties have come together to form an alliance to take on the mighty BJP-led NDA. The results of these bypolls are also being seen as a direct verdict on the Opposition’s unity ahead of the assembly elections in five states later this year. The seven seats where bypolls were held include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

Latest Updates on Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Kerala bypoll results

9:10 AM: Jalpaiguri, West Bengal: Security tightened as the counting for the Dhupguri Assembly by-polls is underway. Earlier visuals.

8:50 AM: Kerala: Security stepped up at the counting centre as the counting for the Puthuppally by-polls is underway, earlier visuals.

8:30 AM: Jharkhand: Counting for the Dumri Assembly by-polls underway.

8:00 AM: Counting of votes begins: The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states including Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, begins.

While the Bageshwar, Dhupguri and Dhanpur seats were held by the BJP, the Ghosi seat was held by the Samajwadi Party, Boxanagar by Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dumri by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Puthuppally by the Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi Assembly constituency, only 49.42 per cent of electorates cast their votes for the by-election on Tuesday. Jharkhand’s Dumri recorded 64.84 per cent turnout while Bageshwar in Uttarakhand registered 55.35 per cent voting.

On the other hand, Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur recorded 86.34 per cent and 81.88 per cent voter turnout respectively while Bengal’s Dhupguri recorded 74.35 per cent.

The bypoll in Ghosi was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, came back to the BJP after resigning from the Samajwadi Party. Chauhan was selected by the BJP to contest the bypoll. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party had fielded Sudhakar Singh to contest against Chauhan.

(With ANI inputs)