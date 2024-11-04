By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

The Election Commission on Monday announced rescheduling of by-polls in 14 Assembly constituencies across Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, moving the date from November 13 to November 20.

The move comes in response to requests from major political parties, including the Congress, BJP, BSP, RLD, and others, who cited concerns over potential low voter turnout due to upcoming festive events.

The adjustment in by-poll dates aims to ensure higher participation and smoother conduct of the polls across the three states.

“Representations have been received in the Commission from various recognised national and state political parties (including BJP, INC, BSP, RLD) and some social organisations for change of date for poll in some Assembly constituencies having by-elections on 13th November, 2024, considering large scale social, cultural and religious engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, give rise to various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participating during the poll,” the poll panel said in a statement.

Earlier, the poll panel had announced by-elections to 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats on November 13.