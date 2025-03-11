Duplicate EPIC numbers issue to be resolved by ERO: ECI

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said all concerns, including duplicate Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), will be resolved by each Booth Level Officer (BLO) and concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

The ECI made the statement after a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose met it over duplication in EPIC cards.

“ECI welcomed the delegation of TMC today. The Commission mentioned that all concerns including duplicate EPIC numbers, duplicate, shifted and dead voters and illegal migrants will be resolved by each Booth Level Officer and concerned Electoral Registration Officer with active participation of Booth level Agents appointed by all political parties,” the ECI said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Ghose addressing the media, “The issue of duplicate EPIC cards is extremely serious. It poses a threat to electoral democracy.”

It may be mentioned that in the wake of criticism from Opposition parties including Congress over the duplication in Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the ECI had said that this “long pending” issue will be resolved within the next three months.