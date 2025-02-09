Delhi poll process concludes with ECI submitting list of winning candidates to LG

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday officially concluded the process of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 with the submission of a list of newly-elected candidates to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

An official communication from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stated, “ECI has officially concluded the process of Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025, with the submission of the “Due Constitution Notification” containing the list of newly elected candidates to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena”.

The elections witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent reflecting the active participation of Delhi’s electorate.

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has regained power in Delhi after 27 years, securing 48 out of the 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been in power for the past decade, won 22 seats. Notably, several prominent AAP leaders, including former

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, lost their respective constituencies.

With the submission of the “Due Constitution Notification”, the path is now clear for the formation of a new government. The BJP is expected to announce its chief ministerial candidate in the coming days.