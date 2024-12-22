Building collapse in Mohali leaves two dead, rescue operations underway

Tragedy struck Mohali as a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Sohna village in Mohali, Punjab on Sunday, leaving two people dead and several others feared trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operation was underway at the time of going to the press. The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Saturday. Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash followed by clouds of dust engulfing the entire area.

Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local fire brigade teams, rushed to the site. The rescue operation is underway with authorities using heavy machinery, and sniffer dogs to search for survivors trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

“Preliminary reports cited structural negligence as a potential cause of the collapse. At present, we are focusing on rescue operation, will initiate a thorough investigation later,” said an official of the District Administration.

The building was reportedly part of a residential project under development by a private construction firm. Lamenting laxity in following safety protocols, locals alleged that repeated complaints about the construction quality were ignored by the authorities.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital in Mohali, and PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment. Authorities have cordoned off the area, urging residents to stay away from the site and facilitate the rescue operations.

According to a news agency, a 20-year-old woman hailing from Himachal Pradesh succumbed to her injuries after being rescued from the rubble in a critical condition. On Sunday, another body, that of a 29-year-old man identified as Abhishek Dhanwal from Ambala, was recovered from under the debris. It is said that the law enforcement agencies have booked two owners of the buildings in connection with the collapse.

In a social media post, Indian Army’s Western Command wrote: “Engineer Task Force with debris clearance machine [and excavators] are operational at site. Top debris [was] removed, and efforts [are] being made to reach the basement.”

Expressing his anguish over the tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said: “Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration.”